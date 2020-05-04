Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to an Industrial Boulevard address after receiving reports that a man trespassed into a fenced commercial yard and threatened to kill a business owner at the scene.
Officers arrived and canvassed the area and questioned witnesses at the scene. According to the owner, employees were preparing to open the business when he saw a man he didn’t know on the property, allegedly searching through several vehicles. The owner confronted the man, later identified by police as 26-year-old Lake Havasu City resident Treyvon D. Willis, and Willis allegedly said his father owned the property.
In his statement to police, the business owner said Willis appeared to be highly intoxicated.
The business owner told Willis to leave, the report said, and escorted Willis off of the property before shutting the gate behind him. Willis allegedly shouted at the business owner, and threatened to kill him, the report said. The business owner returned inside to call 911, according to the report.
Officers soon found Willis beneath a truck on the east side of the building, police say, and arrested him without incident. Willis allegedly refused to cooperate with officers as he was led to a waiting patrol cruiser. According to the report, Willis showed signs of intoxication at the time of his arrest, but officers did not test his breath due to his allegedly combative attitude toward police.
Willis has been charged with misdemeanor counts of making threats, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, criminal trespassing and criminal littering.
