Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the area of Cisco Drive on Dec. 29 after receiving reports of a traffic accident. According to police, 49-year-old Havasu resident Brian J. Lafrano struck a vehicle in the area of Smoketree Avenue before leaving the scene, and may have ultimately struck a mailbox before crashing into a yard on Cisco Drive.
Responding officers allegedly found Lafrano at the Cisco Drive location, where police say the victim of the Smoketree Avenue accident identified him as the party responsible. Lafrano was arrested at the scene on charges of criminal damage to property.
While Lafrano was in custody, officers allegedly learned that Lafrano may have been responsible for another alleged hit-and-run accident in the area of Mesquite Avenue. According to alleged witness statements, a vehicle matching descriptions of Lafrano’s pickup truck was seen leaving the area of a collision shortly before the accident on Smoketree Avenue.
Lafrano has been charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI, criminal damage to property and hit-and-run.
