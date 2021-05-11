A Lake Havasu City man was charged Sunday afternoon on misdemeanor animal cruelty charges after he allegedly left his dog inside of his vehicle while dining in a local pizzeria.
Officers were called to the location after witnesses reported the animal in the vehicle, owned by 19-year-old Seth Macomber. According to witness statements, the animal was curled up inside the vehicle and shaking uncontrollably while Macomber was inside for about 45 minutes.
According to the police report, witnesses outside the restaurant opened Macomber’s passenger door and pulled the animal outside to safety. The report says that it was about 97 degrees outside when officers were called to the location.
Macomber was cited and released at the scene. The dog was uninjured, and was released into Macomber’s custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.