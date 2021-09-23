A Lake Havasu City man wearing only underwear and socks was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest after he allegedly tried kicking in the front door of a home.
According to the police report, a Havasu officer was sent to Mesquite Avenue for a disorderly conduct call on July 26 at 6:49 a.m. Police say when they arrived the caller told them that the man who had been banging on their door and yelling racial slurs had run off toward Smoketree Avenue and he was just wearing underwear and socks.
The report says that at 6:59 a.m. other officers were sent to Smoketree Avenue and Magnolia Avenue for calls about a man walking in his underwear. Police say that they arrived at Smoketree Avenue and made contact with the male who they recognized as Nicholas Wolesky. Police say that due to the disorderly conduct call they placed Wolesky in handcuffs while speaking with him. The report says Wolesky told officers that he had been drinking, he was going to Smiths but thought that wasn’t a good idea and was now walking home.
Police say that after they told Wolesky that he was under arrest he allegedly began backing up and pulling away from officers. The report says Wolesky allegedly kicked at officers but they were able to restrain him. Wolesky was transported to LHCPD jail and booked for a felony charge of resisting arrest and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge.
