A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for felony charge of criminal damage after crashing his F-150 and damaging a 150 feet of guard rail on State Route 95.
According to the report on Aug. 8 at 4:42 p.m. Havasu officers were called to the intersection of State Route 95 and Palo Verde Boulevard for an accident turned hit and run. The report says that witnesses to the accident reported that a white pickup hit the guard rails and the male driver had walked away from the scene.
Based on previous accidents involving guardrails on the highway the police report estimates that $30,000 of damage was done to the rails
Police say that they located the male, Bradley Rainbolt, hiding under a parked truck at Navigator Drive. Police say that Rainbolt is the registered owner of the truck involved in the accident and that the keys were lying next to him. As Rainbolt was brought to a squad car police say the noted signs that he was under the influence.
Rainbolt was brought to LHCPD jail where a court order was issued to take his blood. Rainbolt was charged with felony criminal damage, a misdemeanor DUI and misdemeanor failure to notify.
