A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated after a concerned driver called 911.
According to the police report On March 17 at 5:29 p.m. an officer was called to North McCulloch Boulevard and Riviera Boulevard for a possible DUI after a 911 caller reported a white Ford Explorer was swerving all over the road. Police say the caller was able to provide them the registration for the Explorer which listed Christopher Ward as the owner.
The report says when officers arrived at the scene they found the vehicle parked on McCulloch Boulevard in a red zone. When they approached the vehicle police say no one was inside and the ignition was off. However the report says Ward then approached the officers telling them his friend had just parked the car there.
The report says officers suspected that Ward was intoxicated and asked him to complete a field sobriety test which he refused. Police say when they ran Ward’s information they found he was required to have an ignition lock on his vehicle.
Ward was taken into custody and transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked for felony charge of aggravated DUI.
— Today’s News-Herald
