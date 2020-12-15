A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Dec. 5 on felony charges of theft after he police say he absconded with an unattended phone at a local restaurant.
According to police, a family member of the victim had the phone while dining at the location, but forgot it on the table when he left. After discovering the phone had been misplaced, the owner used his “Find My Phone” app to determine the phone was still in the restaurant. The family member returned to the restaurant, but was unable to find it before the restaurant closed at 10 p.m.
The owner’s “Find My Phone” app soon alerted him that the device was moving away from the restaurant, on State Route 95. According to police, the owner and his family followed until the phone stopped moving at a Clearwater Drive address. The phone’s owner contacted law enforcement, who soon responded to the location.
The total estimated value of the phone was about $1,100, according to police.
Garay was arrested at the scene on one felony count of theft, and one misdemeanor count of rendering a false report to law enforcement.
