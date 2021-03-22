A Lake Havasu City man was cited last week on charges of theft of services after police say he repeatedly filled a Dumpster at an Industrial Boulevard business with trash.
According to police, the dumping took place on weekends, when the business was closed. When employees arrived at the business during opening hours, they found their Dumpster full. On at least one occasion, several wooden pallets had also been set up beside the waste bin, the police report said.
The business pays about $180 per month for trash pickup, and the business is charged extra if their Dumpster is too full, witnesses allegedly said. According to police, a sign next to the dumpster read, “Warning, No dumping. 24-hour video surveillance. Violators will be prosecuted.”
Police say video surveillance footage from the business showed a man dumping his trash in the Dumpster after arriving on a black bicycle. Among the trash allegedly discarded in the business’ dumpster was an envelope, on which was printed a numbered address on Roamer Lane.
Officers traveled to the location, where they allegedly found a black bicycle similar to the one recorded on surveillance footage at the business.
