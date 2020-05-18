Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a fire station on Acoma Boulevard May 12 after receiving reports of a disorderly conduct.
According to police, 43-year-old Loren D. Brocker called firefighters to a McCulloch Boulevard bar that evening, believing that an electrical conduit attached to a palm tree in the area could have posed a risk to public safety. According to the report, firefighters arrived and examined the conduit, before placing a “bubble” around it to prevent possible danger.
Brocker was unsatisfied with the fire department’s efforts, the police report said, and detached the conduit entirely. Police say Brocker then drove to the fire station with the conduit in hand.
According to police, Brocker later told officers that when he arrived at the station, he could see firefighters playing “volleyball” in the station’s garage. Brocker allegedly threw the conduit at the station’s garage door and drove away from the scene, the report said.
Firefighters allegedly recognized Brocker as the reporting party in their hazard call that evening, and offered his name to police. Officers were able to find Brocker at his Avalon Avenue home, where he allegedly admitted to the offense.
Brocker has been charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and criminal littering.
