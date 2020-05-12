A Lake Havasu City man was cited last month on misdemeanor charges after he allegedly struck, with his hand, a vehicle belonging to a California driver.
According to police, 58-year-old Lonnie J. Stevenson became upset on April 23, while driving in the 2100 block of McCulloch Boulevard, due to what he believed to be dangerous or irresponsible driving on the part of the victim.
According to statements allegedly later made by Stevenson, he was approaching the intersection of Smoketree Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard, where the far lane was reserved only for vehicles turning right. The victim passed him using the right lane, Stevenson allegedly said, at a high rate of speed, before reentering the lane in front of Stevenson.
“He was driving like an idiot,” police quoted Stevenson, who allegedly said he was “tired of these California drivers driving out of control.”
Stevenson pulled his vehicle into the lane adjacent to the victim’s vehicle, the report said, leaned out of his window, and slapped the victim’s side mirror hard enough to damage it.
Police say the two drivers then entered a nearby parking lot to exchange words, including some profanity, before officers arrived.
After speaking with other witnesses at the scene, officers cited and released Stevenson on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
