A Lake Havasu City man was cited and released by police last week after an alleged road rage incident, during which law enforcement officials say he attempted to gain entry into the victim’s vehicle.
Police were called on July 3 to the parking lot of an Acoma Boulevard grocery store after receiving reports of disorderly conduct at the location. Police say the victim had been driving to the grocery store that morning when another driver, identified by police as 36-year-old Price J. Wasserburger, began to follow too closely behind her in his vehicle.
According to police, both the victim and Wasserburger entered the parking lot. When the victim saw Wasserburger’s vehicle, the report said, she attempted to take a photo of his license plate with her camera phone.
The victim reportedly told police that Price exited his truck at that time, and ran aggressively toward her vehicle. Wasserburger allegedly attempted to open the door of the victim’s vehicle, and then attempted to open the rear drivers-side door. Unsuccessful, the victim reported that Wasserburger walked toward the store’s entrance, accompanied by a child at the scene.
Once Wasserburger left, authorities say a woman (who has not been identified by police) exited the passenger’s side of Wasserburger’s vehicle and approached the victim. The woman, who was carrying another child in her arms, allegedly began to shout at the victim.
Police say that the victim attempted to shift her car into “drive,” and leave the scene. She reportedly shifted into “neutral” instead, causing the engine to rev loudly when she applied pressure to her vehicle’s accelerator. The sound further appeared to infuriate the female occupant of Wasserburger’s vehicle, the report said, as she was holding her child at the time.
The victim ultimately shifted her vehicle into the correct gear, left the scene, and contacted law enforcement.
Officers located Price at the location, and spoke with him about the incident. According to police, Price said that the victim had cut him off in traffic, forcing him to brake abruptly to avoid hitting her vehicle. When he saw the victim photographing his vehicle with her phone, Wasserburger allegedly admitted to police that he attempted to open her vehicle’s doors. Wasserburger reportedly said he did not know what his intentions may have been, if he had been successful.
Price was cited and released at the scene on misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct.
