Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the intersection of State Route 95 and South Palo Verde Boulevard on Tuesday after receiving reports of a traffic accident. Police say no one was injured in the two-vehicle collision, which allegedly occurred when 41-year-old Darrah M. Rhoads, of Havasu, made a left turn onto the highway and into the second driver’s path.
According to police, Rhoads appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene, and admitted to police and paramedics that he consumed alcohol prior to driving. Rhoads allegedly refused to submit breath or blood samples to determine his level of intoxication. Officers obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample from Rhoads, who was served with a citation on charges of DUI and failing to yield the right of way.
Rhoads is scheduled to appear in Lake Havasu Municipal Court Feb. 24 to answer the complaint against him.
