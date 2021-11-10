A Lake Havasu City man was cited and released for felony theft after he allegedly removed barstools and brake rotors from a front yard without the owner’s permission or knowledge.
According to the police report on Nov. 7 at 12:28 p.m. an officer was sent to Coral Drive for a report of delayed theft. Police say they spoke with a man who told them that he had three barstools and two brake rotors sitting in front of his house but now they were gone. The report says that the man had security footage that showed an unknown man in a white Chevy truck took the items. Police say the man drove around his neighborhood before calling police and spotted the truck at a house on Onyx Lane.
Police say that they made contact with Mathew Schiedow at the address on Onyx Lane, who told them he did take the stools and rotors but he is not a thief. The report says that Schiedow told officers he collects metals to recycle for money but did not speak with anyone at the residence before taking the items.
The items were returned and Schiedow was cited and released for felony theft.
Oh the confusion of "curb alerts"! Time to ban them!!
The side of the house is not the curb.
