A Lake Havasu City man was cited on misdemeanor charges last month after he allegedly struck a street on Tanqueray Drive before leaving the scene.
Police were called Oct. 27 to a Tanqueray Drive location after receiving reports of a roll-over vehicle accident. According to alleged witness statements, a driver – identified by police as Todd A. Belote, 47 – was traveling in the area when he attempted to make a left turn at a high rate of speed. The vehicle allegedly slid out of control, and struck a road sign before rolling over. Police say Belote abandoned his vehicle and left the scene on foot after the accident.
The vehicle had recently been purchased by Belote, the police report said, and officers traveled to his home to question him. According to police, Belote admitted to the accident. He allegedly told police that after the collision took place, he made sure he did not hit anyone before leaving the scene, and used a bystander’s phone to contact a towing company for the vehicle.
Belote was cited and released on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, failure to notify property owners after striking a fixture and criminal damage to property.
