Last month, police allegedly matched fingerprints at the scene of a possible burglary to a Lake Havasu City suspect.
The crime was reported Aug. 16, after 34-year-old Jesse J. Raitano allegedly entered a vacant El Camino Way business. The building was prepared to be leased to a new Havasu business owner, according to the police report, before Raitano allegedly forced entry into the building.
Police say the property owner arrived to check the location on Aug. 16, and found the rear door had been forced open. Raitano allegedly arranged cushions at the location into a makeshift bed within the business, linens were strewn throughout the area and multiple alcohol bottles were found at the scene.
According to the report, fingerprints were lifted from an item taken from the scene by officers. Those fingerprints were allegedly shown to be those of Raitano, who has a prior criminal history with the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Police say there appeared to be no connection between Raitano and the business owner.
Raitano was found on Sept. 27, after officers allegedly identified him as a suspect in two active criminal cases. According to the report, Raitano denied having been in the business in August, and had no explanation for the presence of his fingerprints at the scene.
Raitano was cited on misdemeanor charges of criminal trespassing and criminal damage to property.
