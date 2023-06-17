Neal Ferrara

Neal Ferrara

Sexual relations with a 14-year-old girl at their work place will result in an extended stay at the Arizona Department of Corrections for a Lake Havasu City man. Neal Ferrara, 25, was convicted of sexual conduct with a minor at the end of his two-day trial in Kingman Wednesday.

A Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberated about two hours before returning its guilty verdict at the Law and Justice Center.

