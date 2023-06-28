A Lake Havasu City man arrested earlier this year in a stabbing incident could accept a plea agreement next week with Mohave County prosecutors.
According to court records, attorneys for 33-year-old Cristobal M. Contreras have reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in the case, which Contreras will have opportunity to accept at a change-of-plea hearing on Wednesday.
Contreras has remained in custody since Jan. 21, when he was accused of attacking two victims with a knife at a home on the 200 block of Saguaro Drive.
According to initial statements by police, Contreras engaged in a physical confrontation with a victim at the residence, during which Contreras allegedly stabbed the victim. Investigators say that a second victim attempted to intervene in the alleged assault, and received a cut to his hand.
Contreras allegedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of emergency first responders. The victim of the stabbing was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. The second victim refused medical treatment at the scene.
Both victims were acquaintances of Contreras, according to police, and were seen with Contreras at a local business prior to the alleged assault.
Officers later found Contreras walking on the 1600 block of McCulloch Boulevard, and arrested him at the scene.
As of Wednesday, Contreras remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
