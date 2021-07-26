A Lake Havasu City man accused in an alleged knife attack last year could accept a plea agreement with Mohave County prosecutors next month.
The June 19 incident occurred police say when 45-year-old Brian P. Madison approached a man in the parking lot of a the London Bridge Shopping Center. According to the police report, the victim was seated in his vehicle when Madison allegedly struck his face multiple times through his open window. When the victim emerged from his vehicle to defend himself, police say Madison drew a knife and slashed multiple times at the victim.
Police say the victim suffered defensive wounds to his hands, as well as a large cut to his chin from the alleged assault. The victim retaliated, the report said, striking Madison with enough force to knock Madison to the ground. According to the report, Madison dropped the knife when he fell.
According to police statements as of this week, officers were unable to say how many times the victim struck Madison after he was disarmed.
When responding officers arrived at the scene, the victim was seated in his vehicle and awaiting their arrival. According to police, officers found Madison seated on the pavement, his face covered in blood, with serious injuries.
According to alleged witness statements, Madison had allegedly attacked the victim after taking exception to the victim’s relationship with a female acquaintance.
Both men were transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center from the scene. Madison was later transported to a Las Vegas hospital for emergency medical treatment, and charges of aggravated assault against Madison were forwarded to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office for review.
Madison was arraigned on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Dec. 7, and pleaded not guilty to the offense.
He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Aug. 13 for a change of plea hearing.
As of Monday, Madison did not appear to be in custody at Mohave County Jail.
