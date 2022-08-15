YUCCA — Sunday’s fatal accident on Interstate 40 involved a Lake Havasu City resident, according to the Department of Public Safety. Two drivers were killed late Saturday night after a head-on collision in the area of Yucca.
The accident was reported at about 9 p.m. Saturday, when Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Anthony Dominguez, of Lake Havasu City, drove his Chevrolet pickup truck eastbound on I-40, while traveling in the westbound lane. The truck collided with a white Chevrolet SUV, operated by 38-year-old Yucca resident Nicolas Perkins, in an accident that ultimately killed both drivers.
