A Lake Havasu City man was arrested Feb. 6 after he was allegedly seen by officers “doing donuts” in the parking lot of a McCulloch Boulevard bank.
Patrol officers allegedly heard the screech of tires in the area, and found two vehicles spinning at high speed in the business’ parking lot. Both vehicles fled the scene when police announced their presence, and officers pursued.
According to the report, both vehicles fled on Swanson Avenue before one of the drivers, identified as 19-year-old Angel A. Salomon, lost control of his vehicle. Police say Salomon locked his vehicle’s brakes and left the roadway, where he hit a curb and collided into a retaining wall on Swanson Avenue.
Salomon and a passenger, who was not identified by police, were ordered to exit their vehicle. When questioned by officers, Salomon allegedly admitted to “doing donuts” in the parking lot, and panicked when police arrived.
Salomon was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, and felony counts of criminal damage to property and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
No injuries were reported. Police were unable to locate the driver of the second vehicle in the incident.
