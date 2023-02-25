A Lake Havasu City man who admits having sex with a teenager has entered a plea agreement that mandates incarceration. Delvon Noriega, 28, pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge reduced to attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
Deputy Mohave County Attorney Kenneth Beane said the crime occurred at a residence at 2070 Sapphire St. on Nov. 7, 2022.
“The defendant had been told multiple times that she was only 16 years old and he told the victim that he was 17,” Beane told Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle. The Judge expressed some reservation about the one-year prison sentence specified as punishment in the proposed plea deal.
Carlisle told attorneys he’ll expect to hear more about the 12-month prison proposal before accepting or rejecting the plea during a March 23 sentencing hearing.
