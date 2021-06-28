A Havasu man was arrested after urinating all over the back seat of Uber while he was extremely intoxicated.
According to the report a Lake Havasu Police officer was traveling east on Smoketree Avenue when he was flagged down by a female. Police say the woman told them that she was working as an Uber driver and was just taking a male passenger home. The woman said while driving she heard what sounded like water hitting the floorboards but then she remembered the intoxicated male did not get in the car with a drink.
According to the report the driver said she pulled over and turned around to see the male, fully exposed, urinating all over the vehicle including onto her. She immediately yelled at the rider to get out. When police searched the back seat of the Uber they found a brown wallet with a license identifying Joshua Fichter. Police later found Fichter laying on the sidewalk.
Fichter was transferred to LHCPD jail where he was charged with assault, disorderly conduct and indecent exposure.
