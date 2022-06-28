A Lake Havasu City man was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence while his underage son was with him in the car.
According to the police report on June 23 at 10:33 p.m., the Lake Havasu Police Department received a call about a white SUV with a male driver and young passenger almost hitting a median and drafting from its lane before it turned into a fast food drive through. Police say when they arrived at the location they started talking to the driver after having him park the SUV.
The report says the driver told police his name is Howard Faulkner II, that he was not swerving on the road and he had two red beers in schooner glasses that night. Police say Faulkner told them he would complete field sobriety tests but not a breathalyzer and that he had done this before “in like 2019.”
According to the report, Faulkner struggled to properly complete the tests and after finishing police placed Faulkner under arrest. The police say they transported Faulkner to LHCPD Jail where he consented to a blood test. Faulkner was booked for a felony aggravated DUI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.