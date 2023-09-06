A Lake Havasu City man faces felony charges, after police say he caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage last week during an alleged DUI accident.
On Sept. 1, officers were called to the 2600 block of El Diablo Drive after receiving reports of a vehicle accident. Police soon found 66-year-old Joseph L. Spychaj, seated in his pickup truck at the scene.
Spychaj reportedly told police that he had been traveling home from dinner, and admitted to consuming alcohol before driving. According to investigators, Spychaj appeared to have struck a parked vehicle at the scene of the accident, causing the parked vehicle to roll about 100 feet. According to the police report, damage to the victim’s vehicle may have amounted to $40,000 alone. The victim’s vehicle stopped only after striking two mailboxes, a boat and two other vehicles at the scene.
Officers described a strong odor of alcohol on Spychaj’s breath while speaking with him. According to the report, Spychaj may have appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene. Spychaj also appeared to have suffered a head injury during the accident.
Spychaj was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment of his injuries. Officers obtained a warrant to draw samples of Spychaj’s blood, to determine his possible level of intoxication. The results of that test remained pending as of Wednesday.
After Spychaj’s release from medical care, officers took him into custody on one felony count of criminal damage to property, one count of DUI and three additional misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.
Spychaj was initially held on $5,000 bond. As of Wednesday, Spychaj no longer appeared to be in custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.