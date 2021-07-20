A call regarding a domestic violence assault resulted in a Lake Havasu City man being charged with six felonies and two misdemeanors.
According to the police report on May 3 at 7:45 p.m. a Havasu officer was dispatched to the area of North Palo Verde and Wagner Drive for a domestic violence call where a female subject was assaulted. Police say that as they were transporting the woman to a safe location she told them that the suspect Christopher Hamiln got angry with her for being intoxicated, took her phone when she tried to walk away and began hitting her in the head.
The report says that after getting the woman to a safe location, the officer went back to Palo Verde to locate Hamiln. Police say they placed an intoxicated Hamiln into custody when he exited his residence and a search found that Hamiln allegedly had a ziplock baggie with 3.4 grams of a white powder that tested positive for cocaine. A later search of Hamiln’s house found a safe with pills, drug paraphernalia and five firearms.
Hamiln was charged with two misdemeanors, assault and disorderly conduct, and six felonies including theft, possession of narcotic and dangerous drugs, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and misconduct with a weapon.
