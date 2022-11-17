KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man faces up to nearly 4 decades in prison following conviction at trial for impregnating a teenager more than 4 decades his junior. Terry Fichtelman, 65, shook his head in disbelief as the guilty verdict was read into the Mohave County Superior Court record in Kingman mid-morning Thursday.
Having shed the collared shirt and tie attire he wore during the four-day proceeding, Fichtelman showed up in a common tee shirt and jeans as his trial concluded in conviction for sexual conduct with a minor. He faces a 23-37-year prison term at a December 19 sentencing hearing before Judge Doug Camacho.
The jury deliberated about 2-hours Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning before finding Fichtelman guilty.
Defense attorney Greg McPhillips challenged the state’s evidence and urged jurors to acquit the defendant, asserting prosecutor James Schoppmann did not meet the burden of proof required for conviction. He said the state could never prove if, where or when Fichtelman had sex with his adopted 14-year-old step sister who gave birth in 2018.
In fact, the ``victim” testified at trial that she did not have sex with Fichtelman and denied the baby was their offspring. Schoppmann said the young woman told the jury she was a whore and a slut, that she had sex with lots of people and that Fichtelman was not the father of the child in question.
Schoppmann used DNA evidence to establish probability beyond a reasonable doubt that the child is the product of an illegal union with Fichtelman. Schoppmann was also able to introduce evidence and testimony that Fichtelman was convicted of sexual relations with an 11-year-old girl in California in 1989.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.