Terry Fichtelman

Terry Fichtelman

KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City man faces up to nearly 4 decades in prison following conviction at trial for impregnating a teenager more than 4 decades his junior. Terry Fichtelman, 65, shook his head in disbelief as the guilty verdict was read into the Mohave County Superior Court record in Kingman mid-morning Thursday.

Having shed the collared shirt and tie attire he wore during the four-day proceeding, Fichtelman showed up in a common tee shirt and jeans as his trial concluded in conviction for sexual conduct with a minor. He faces a 23-37-year prison term at a December 19 sentencing hearing before Judge Doug Camacho.

