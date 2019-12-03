Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies received a call for service Tuesday morning at the 3000 block of East Ted Lane, and allegedly encountered Matthew L. Bercia-Flores, 29, who they allegedly recognized as a convicted sex offender. Deputies asked Flores for his identification, and a records check allegedly showed the address on his driver’s license to no longer be his home address. According to deputies, the property owner at Flores’ listed address said Flores had been forbidden to return to the address about two months prior. Flores never contacted the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office to register a new address, deputies said, and he was arrested on charges of failure to register as a sex offender.
