A Lake Havasu City man was arrested last week when patrol officers found himself asleep in his vehicle.
On Aug. 6, police say 22-year-old Justin I. Crist had been parked in front of a gas pump for about an hour at a West Acoma Boulevard gas station. When officers arrived, Crist’s vehicle was allegedly running, and Crist was still unconscious.
An officer attempted to get Crist’s attention by knocking on his window, the report said. When Crist didn’t respond, the officer allegedly opened his door and raised the hat he was wearing. Crist appeared to be vacant, according to the report, and drooling uncontrollably.
Crist seemed to rouse, the report said, but he did not seem to know how he arrived at the gas station, nor where he was going.
Paramedics arrived at the scene to assess Crist, who did not appear to be in need of hospitalization. Crist agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, the report said, which he was allegedly unable to complete.
Crist was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI. According to the report, an inventory search of Crist’s vehicle yielded 17 unused hypodermic needles, an unidentified prescription pill, 18 used needles, seven needle caps one loaded syringe that appeared to be filled with blood, and another syringe that may have contained suspected heroin.
Police say Crist did not consent to a test of his breath or other bodily fluids, and a warrant was obtained to draw Crist’s blood to test his possible level of intoxication.
Crist has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and one misdemeanor count of DUI.
