A Lake Havasu City man died Saturday after crashing his off-road vehicle in the desert. According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department, David Reed, 66, was found dead after an extensive search of the desert near his home. He had last been seen driving his 2018 Polaris RZR on Challenger Drive around noon on Friday and was reported missing when he never returned home. Search teams found Reed about 1 ½ miles east of his home. There were no indications of foul play and it appeared he died because of injuries suffered in a crash, according to a sheriff’s department statement on Facebook. The investigation is ongoing.
Havasu man found dead after off-road crash
