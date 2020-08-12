A Lake Havasu City man was arrested on felony drug charges last month, after an investigation by Lake Havasu City Police detectives.
Mark W. Lewis was the subject of a narcotics investigation by police on July 14. Detectives allegedly found Lewis parked in the drive through of a Lake Havasu Avenue restaurant, and officers were called to take Lewis into custody. Police say that a search of Lewis’ pockets at the time of his arrest yielded a plastic bag containing 4.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine.
Lewis has been charged with felony counts of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. As of Wednesday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
