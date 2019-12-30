A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court this week after his arrest on felony drug paraphernalia charges.
Lake Havasu City Police officers responded to a McCulloch Boulevard residence Dec. 7 to assist Mohave County Probation officers in searching the residence of 42-year-old Daymon A. Smith. According to police, probation officers were searching Smith’s trailer and encountered a combination lock box within. Smith allegedly told officers the lock box was not his, and was unaware of its contents.
According to police, an officer was able to open the box, in which police found multiple syringes, broken glass pipes, empty plastic bags and a small scale. Smith was arrested at the scene on charges of felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
Smith is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court Jan. 2 for his arraignment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.