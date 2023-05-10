A Lake Havasu sex offense case was resolved in short order during a Wednesday sentencing hearing at the Mohave County Law and Justice Center in Kingman.
Case specifics and complications had been addressed during previous hearings, including a change of plea proceeding for Delvon Noriega, 28. And punishment was prescribed in the plea deal, so attorneys had little to offer as Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle concluded the hearing in quick and clinical fashion.
