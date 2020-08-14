A Lake Havasu City man accused last year of attempting to escape from the Mohave County Jail, after his arrest on charges of child molestation, has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Koda S. Rodriguez, 33, accepted a deal with prosecutors in May, and pleaded guilty to lesser charges of felony child abuse with sexual motivation, and aggravated assault against a corrections officer during his alleged attempt at escape. According to the Mohave County Public Defender’s Office, Rodriguez was sentenced to 18 months for the charge of assaulting a corrections officer.
For child abuse, he received a lifetime of probation with the requirement that he will register as a sex offender. He will receive about 10 months’ credit for time served at Mohave County Jail.
Rodriguez was arrested in October, after police received reports of alleged abuse from a home where Rodriguez stayed as a guest in September. Police say Rodriguez became intoxicated while having dinner with the homeowner and her husband on the night of the incident. The homeowner went to bed shortly after dinner and allegedly awoke later that evening to find Rodriguez standing at the foot of her daughter’s bed.
According to police, the victim told her mother that Rodriguez had touched her, and the homeowner attacked Rodriguez while before contacting police dispatchers. When officers arrived, Rodriguez was found injured and bleeding from his face at the scene. Officers began their investigation into the complaint against Rodriguez, and arrested him in October during an unrelated disorderly conduct incident.
Rodriguez was transported to Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond. While in custody, Rodriguez allegedly attempted to shove past a lone correction officer in the jail’s booking area before running for the facility’s exit. After trying several doors at the facility without success, additional corrections officers arrived to return Rodriguez to custody.
“With time served, he’ll serve about five months in prison,” said Mohave County Public Defender Robin Puchek on Thursday. “(The judge) still thought it should go to trial. Rodriguez maintained his innocence despite the plea. He has a significant mental health history, and an underlying mental health condition.”
If Rodriguez had not accepted a plea agreement from the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, a guilty verdict from a jury could have resulted in a maximum sentence of 27 years in prison.
Puchek says Rodriguez might not be likely to likely to reoffend. But whether he can meet the obligations of his probation sentence will be a matter of what resources may be available to him.
“He has so many behavioral and mental health issues that a lifetime of probation will be extremely problematic for him,” said Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Crystal Rivera. “Maybe with the right probation officer, someone who could give him support, supervision and structure, he could be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.