KINGMAN — A jury convicted a Lake Havasu City man Wednesday who was charged in a 2022 shootout with police officers in Kingman.

Juan Manuel Rodriguez, 49, was found guilty of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault, drive-by shooting, money laundering, unlawful flight, discharging a firearm at a structure, misconduct with a weapon and two drug charges.

