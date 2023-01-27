KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City teenager faces mandatory prison following his trial conviction for manslaughter and a finding that the offense involved use or discharge of a firearm. The Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberated for five hours in the week-long trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, before returning the guilty verdict Friday afternoon at the Law and Justice Center in Kingman.

Beckwith was charged with second-degree murder for the July, 2021 shooting death of Daemon Petetan, 19, outside a house party at 2387 Alpine Lane. The four-man, four-woman jury panel declined to find Beckwith guilty of second-degree murder, convicting him instead of the lesser included offense of manslaughter.

