KINGMAN — A Lake Havasu City teenager faces mandatory prison following his trial conviction for manslaughter and a finding that the offense involved use or discharge of a firearm. The Mohave County Superior Court jury deliberated for five hours in the week-long trial of Carter Beckwith, 19, before returning the guilty verdict Friday afternoon at the Law and Justice Center in Kingman.
Beckwith was charged with second-degree murder for the July, 2021 shooting death of Daemon Petetan, 19, outside a house party at 2387 Alpine Lane. The four-man, four-woman jury panel declined to find Beckwith guilty of second-degree murder, convicting him instead of the lesser included offense of manslaughter.
His lawyer Jaimye Ashley argued self-defense, contending Beckwith raised his gun and fired after Petetan raised and pointed his weapon first during their one-on-one backyard encounter. Prosecutor Rod Albright hammered home the point that Petetan’s weapon was never located, despite search activity, and he asserted that the claim that Petetan possessed a firearm was Beckwith’s self-serving fabrication.
Ashley asked the jury to get into the head of the defendant whom she described as “a scared 18-year-old kid” at the time of the shooting who believed Petetan was a gang member, always carried a firearm, had a propensity for violence and engaged in illegal sale of drugs and firearms.
Petetan’s mother Nicole Polycn said she was offended by the demonization of her son during the trial.
“Daemon was a very happy, loving person,” she said. “He always had a smile on his face.”
As for reaction to the trial outcome, Polcyn referred to a communication she said her son posted in early July, days before his death.
“Life will take care of treating everyone as they deserve,” Petetan’s post said.
A friend or family member noted print on the back of Polcyn’s shirt as being meaningful after the verdict. “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people,” her T-shirt read.
Judge Doug Camacho set a March 10 sentencing date. Under the circumstances, Beckwith faces a 7-10.5-year prison term.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.