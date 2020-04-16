Lake Havasu City Police officers were dispatched to the area of State Route 95 and Acoma Boulevard last week, after a 19-year-old Havasu resident reportedly crashed his vehicle.
On April 6, police say Justin P. Mooney was seen driving at about 120 miles per hour on the highway when it struck a curb at the Acoma Boulevard intersection. The vehicle’s airbags deployed, and police say Mooney and another occupant were seen exiting the vehicle and fleeing the scene before officers arrived. Police allegedly found two full cans of beer inside the vehicle.
Mooney was later found at the intersection of Holly and San Juan Drives, where officers questioned him. According to the report, Mooney admitted to drinking alcohol before driving. Mooney agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which officers say he was unable to complete.
