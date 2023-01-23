An 18-year-old Lake Havasu City resident has been indicted on felony aggravated assault charges for his alleged role in an aggravated assault against an 83-year-old victim earlier this month.
Owen D. Williams was arrested Jan. 6, after police say he and a 15-year-old companion encountered the victim on the 1900 block of McCulloch Boulevard. Police say the victim was walking at the scene when Williams and his companion exited their vehicle and began to argue with the victim. Both then assaulted the victim, police said, causing the victim to fall to the ground, where the assault allegedly continued.
Police say Williams and his companion fled the scene before the arrival of first responders. According to statements this month by Lake Havasu City Police Detective Chris Angus, the victim reportedly suffered a fractured arm as result of the assault, and was treated at Havasu Regional Medical Center for a possible concussion.
Officers sought the vehicle allegedly used by the assailants. Police say that vehicle was found in the area of London Bridge Beach at about 9 p.m. that evening. The vehicle was occupied by Williams and his companion, who police say were identified as suspects in the case.
Williams and his companion were each charged with one count of aggravated assault. Williams was ultimately transported to Mohave County Jail, where he remained in custody as of this week on $3,500 bond. His companion, who will not be identified by police due to his juvenile status, was transported to the Mohave County Juvenile Detention Center.
Deputy Mohave County Public Defender George Hibbeler has been appointed to represent Williams in Mohave Superior Court. On Friday, Hibbeler submitted a list of possible defenses to be used at Williams’ possible trial in the case.
Those defenses include an insufficiency of the state’s evidence against Williams, general denial of the offense and a lack of criminal intent by Williams to commit the alleged offense.
