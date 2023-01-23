An 18-year-old Lake Havasu City resident has been indicted on felony aggravated assault charges for his alleged role in an aggravated assault against an 83-year-old victim earlier this month.

Owen D. Williams was arrested Jan. 6, after police say he and a 15-year-old companion encountered the victim on the 1900 block of McCulloch Boulevard. Police say the victim was walking at the scene when Williams and his companion exited their vehicle and began to argue with the victim. Both then assaulted the victim, police said, causing the victim to fall to the ground, where the assault allegedly continued.

