A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear this week in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment on charges related to a stabbing that occurred on the 70 block of Swanson Avenue.
The incident was initially reported May 7, in the Swanson Avenue shopping center. According to police, 39-year-old Andrew Z. Bunger entered a restaurant at the location and engaged in extremely disruptive behavior. That initial incident ultimately led to a physical fight at the location, during which Bunger allegedly brandished a knife and stabbed the victim in his torso, causing serious physical injury.
