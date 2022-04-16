A Lake Havasu City man has been indicted on seven felony counts after an armed standoff that took place at his Mulberry Drive residence earlier this month.
The seven-count felony indictment was filed in Mohave Superior Court on Thursday, detailing charges including four counts of aggravated assault, two counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon and one count of discharging a weapon within city limits.
Officers were called to the 3300 block of Mockingbird Drive on April 4, after receiving reports that Jason J. Boon, 48, hung bedsheets surrounding his home – each scrawled with allegedly threatening messages toward his neighbors, and indicating that he would engage Lake Havasu City Police officers if confronted. According to police, Boon also sent a text message to a victim on April 4, in violation of an order of protection.
The armed standoff began at about 9 p.m., when Boon allegedly fired a weapon in the direction of responding officers. Officers returned fire, and a bullet grazed Boon’s arm during the confrontation. Boon then allegedly barricaded himself inside of his home, and refused officers’ orders to surrender. Police blocked entry into the neighborhood until early the next morning, when Boon emerged from his home and allowed himself to be taken into custody.
Boon was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment, and was later booked into Mohave County Jail.
Prior to Boon’s felony indictment on Thursday, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of interfering with judicial proceedings in reference to the alleged violation of his restraining order on April 4.
Lake Havasu City Municipal Judge Mike Dunbar sentenced Boon to 60 days in jail for the offense, with 10 days of credit for time served.
Even after that sentence is served, Boon is expected to remain in custody at Mohave County Jail on $200,000 bond as he awaits trial on felony counts related to the alleged standoff with officers this month.
Boon is scheduled to appear for arraignment on April 21, in Mohave Superior Court.
