A Lake Havasu City man was indicted last week in a U.S. District Court on charges of distributing child pornography.
The indictment was announced July 21, accusing 34-year-old Dale L. Bauwens on two counts of distributing child pornography. Each count carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years, with a maximum of 20 years in federal prison.
The charges stem from an investigation by the FBI’s Milwaukee, Green Bay and Phoenix offices, and will be prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Daniel R. Humble.
The U.S. Department of Justice says the indictment is not in itself evidence of guilt. Bauwens is presumed innocent and entitled to a fair trial, during which the government must prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt before a jury of his peers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.