A Lake Havasu City man is scheduled to appear next week in Mohave County Superior Court for arraignment on a slew of felony charges including second-degree burglary, kidnapping, motor vehicle theft and unlawful flight from law enforcement.
Zachary B. Parlette, 24, was indicted for the offense Thursday, and will be called upon to answer the accusation on April 4.
The case began March 19, when Lake Havasu City Police officers received a call for assistance from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office. According to police statements, Parlette had escaped from the department’s custody that morning at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Police say Parlette fled from the hospital, while wearing handcuffs, and allegedly forced entry into a home on the 200 block of Coral Drive. According to authorities, Parlette then grabbed a victim in the residence, identified in court records by the initials K.V.
Parlette then allegedly stole items from the home, including a vehicle belonging to another of the household’s residents, identified in court records as R.V.
According to police, Parlette drove the vehicle to the area of Park Terrace Avenue and Park Terrace Place. Officers found Parlette in the vehicle, before Parlette allegedly attempted to flee the area. The pursuit ended at the intersection of London Bridge Road and Sailing Hawks Drive, where Parlette surrendered himself into officers’ custody.
Although reports do not suggest that Parlette held the victim for an extended period of time, or transported her elsewhere, Arizona statute defines the offense of kidnapping as knowingly restraining another person with the intent to place the victim in a reasonable apprehension of physical injury.
The victim’s age has not been released by the Lake Havasu City Police Department. Under Arizona statute, if the victim of a kidnapping offense is younger than 15, the crime would be charged as a Class 2 felony, with a minimum 10-year prison sentence. Under statute, that sentence would be applied consecutively to any other felony conviction yielded from his indictment.
Parlette is now represented in Mohave Superior Court by Mohave County Attorney John Gillenwater. On Friday, Gillenwater submitted a list of defenses to be applied at Parlette’s trial. Those defenses include insufficiency of the state’s evidence and general denial of the charges. Gillenwater also appeared to argue that Parlette’s “mere presence” to the vicinity where a crime took place is not alone proof of the defendant’s guilt.
As of Monday, Parlette remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $50,000 bond.
