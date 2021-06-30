A Lake Havasu City man accused in an alleged spree of arsons could plead insanity in the case, according to court documents filed last week.
Jeremy J. Chelgren, 48, has awaited trial on nine counts of arson and arson of an occupied structure since his arrest in February. Deputy Mohave County Public Defender George Hibbeler filed a list of possible defenses to be used at Chelgren’s trial, which include insanity, insufficiency of the state’s evidence, general denial, lack of intent to commit the crime, mistaken identification by police, and illegal search of his vehicle and belongings when he was taken into custody. Hibbeler is expected to defend Chelgren in Mohave Superior Court on Oct. 18, at Chelgren’s criminal trial.
According to police, Chelgren set fire to multiple county-owned vehicles at the Lake Havasu Consolidated Courthouse on Feb. 8. As officers responded to the scene, additional fires were reported throughout the city, for which investigators believed Chelgren was ultimately responsible.
Police say Chelgren’s vehicle was recognized at the scene of the first fire, and officers later learned that Chelgren may have claimed responsibility for the arsons that followed in a text message to his ex-girlfriend.
As police searched the city for Chelgren on Feb. 8, investigators say Chelgren asked his ex-girlfriend to meet him at a Cherry Tree Boulevard location that afternoon. She agreed, according to the police report, but Chelgren was instead met by Lake Havasu City Police officers.
Police say Chelgren attempted to flee, but officers pursued his vehicle to a dead end. Chelgren was arrested at the scene.
As of Wednesday, Chelgren remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $35,000 bond.
