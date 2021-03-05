A Lake Havasu man awaiting trial in an August stabbing incident is now facing similar charges across state lines.
After 39-year-old Filiberto Chacon’s arrest in Havasu last year on multiple charges of aggravated assault, court records show that Mohave County prosecutors initially opposed Chacon’s release from custody due to his status as a repetitive offender under Arizona statute. Chacon was released from custody last year on $10,000 bond as he awaited trial. He failed to appear for a scheduled hearing in Mohave Superior Court on Feb. 11, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Days later, Chacon was taken into custody in Kern County, California, after an arrest on new charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
According to Danielle Kernkamp, of the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, the new incident occurred in Mojave, California on Feb. 15. Kern County jail records show that Chacon was initially booked in reference to that incident, and law enforcement discovered hours later the warrant for Chacon’s arrest in Mohave County.
Chacon was initially arrested in Lake Havasu City on Aug. 15, when prosecutors say he stabbed a victim multiple times with a kitchen knife after allegedly believing the victim had stolen his mobile phone at a Palisades Drive residence. The victim was transported from the scene to Havasu Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The victim ultimately survived those injuries.
According to prosecutors, Chacon has previous felony convictions in California and Arizona from 2011 to 2018, on charges including resisting arrest, possession of a weapon by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Chacon is expected to appear for a possible extradition hearing on March 12 in Kern County Superior Court.
