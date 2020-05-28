A Lake Havasu City man accused in the death of his 2-year-old daughter made his second attempt in one week to accept a plea agreement offered by prosecutors in the case.
Now he is scheduled to appear for judgment and sentencing in the case next month.
Andrew J. Lamorie, 24, has for more than two years awaited trial on charges of first degree murder after his youngest daughter, Gabriella Lamorie, died in a Las Vegas hospital. According to statements by police and prosecutors, the child showed signs of physical abuse while under medical supervision, and later died from what was ruled by the Clark County Coroner’s Office to be blunt head and neck trauma.
Lamorie appeared in Mohave Superior Court last Thursday for a change of plea hearing, where he attempted to accept a plea agreement by prosecutors in the case.
Court records from that hearing showed that Lamorie refused to accept the factual basis for the accusation against him, and his plea agreement was denied by Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe.
“It happens on occasion,” said Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jacob Cote. “Either the defendant doesn’t like how the prosecutor worded the accusation, or in serious cases, they have a hard time admitting to it. I’ve seen it enough in my 10 years that I wasn’t shocked by it.”
Defense attorney Robin Puchek requested a new change-of-plea hearing for Lamorie, which took place Tuesday. According to Cote, Lamorie accepted both the plea agreement offered by prosecutors as well as the factual basis for the accusation.
Under the agreement, Lamorie will plead guilty to charges of second degree murder by domestic violence.
According to Cote, Lamorie will receive 10 to 16 years in prison, without the possibility of early release.
Sipe has deferred acceptance of Lamorie’s plea until a judgement and sentencing hearing, scheduled for June 26.
“It’s not over till it’s over,” Cote said. “But we’re certainly making progress.”
