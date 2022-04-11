A Lake Havasu City man has pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault in the alleged robbery of a Desert Hills adult store.
According to Deputy Mohave County Attorney Jake Chavez, 39-year-old Matthew B. McWhirter signed a plea agreement in the case on Friday. In exchange for a guilty plea to charges of aggravated assault, McWhirter’s original charges of armed robbery will be dismissed. McWhirter could be sentenced to a maximum of five years’ probation, or prison, at the court’s discretion.
McWhirter was arrested in January, following an investigation by Lake Havasu City and Mohave County detectives that began last year. He was initially accused of robbing the store, on the 3500 block of London Bridge Road, at gunpoint on Sept. 28.
According to Havasu investigators, video surveillance footage from the store showed a man entering the location with a bandana over his face, and pointing a “distinctive” shotgun in the direction of the store’s clerk. The suspect demanded money from the store’s cash register, and allegedly fled the scene prior to the arrival of law enforcement officials.
Almost four months after the alleged robbery, investigators served a search warrant at McWhirter’s home, where they allegedly found a shotgun similar to that used during the robbery. A search of McWhirter’s home also yielded a bandana, clothing and shoes that may have been similar to those worn by the robbery suspect.
As of Monday, McWhirter remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $20,000 bond.
McWhirter is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for sentencing on May 9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.