Andres J. Aguilar

Andres J. Aguilar

The suspect in a shooting last year at London Bridge Beach pleaded guilty this week to one count of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a weapon at a non-residence.

Andres J. Aguilar, 20, of Lake Havasu City, was the subject of a months-long search last year by police investigators, after he allegedly fired a handgun several times at the popular city landmark. Aguilar accepted a plea agreement with county prosecutors in a Thursday hearing, and could now face a maximum sentence of 84 months in prison under Arizona statute.

