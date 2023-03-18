The suspect in a shooting last year at London Bridge Beach pleaded guilty this week to one count of aggravated assault and one count of discharging a weapon at a non-residence.
Andres J. Aguilar, 20, of Lake Havasu City, was the subject of a months-long search last year by police investigators, after he allegedly fired a handgun several times at the popular city landmark. Aguilar accepted a plea agreement with county prosecutors in a Thursday hearing, and could now face a maximum sentence of 84 months in prison under Arizona statute.
The case began May 30, when Aguilar was identified by police as the passenger of a vehicle operated by 22-year-old Havasu resident Anthony E. Rodriguez. According to police, an altercation took place at the lower parking lot of London Bridge Beach. That confrontation escalated until the involved parties reached the location’s upper parking lot, when police say Aguilar exited Rodriguez’ vehicle and fired a handgun several times at the location.
In a statement last month, prosecutors said that one of those bullets pierced the trunk of a vehicle at the scene, and lodged in a rear passenger seat. Another bullet struck an unattended vehicle, while three more bullets struck the nearby Javelina Cantina restaurant. No injuries were reported.
Aguilar and Rodriguez reportedly fled the scene before the arrival of responding officers. Officers later found Rodriguez, and questioned him in the case. Rodriguez was ultimately charged with one felony count of hindering prosecution, and later accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors. Rodriguez was sentenced to three years of supervised probation.
But Aguilar himself remained at large until Sept. 8, when he was taken into custody during a traffic stop near the California border.
Aguilar was initially charged last year with counts including aggravated assault, discharging a firearm at a non-residence, disorderly conduct with a weapon, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a weapon during a drug offense and possession of marijuana for sale.
He is now expected to appear before Mohave Superior Judge Rick Lambert for judgment and sentencing on April 14.
