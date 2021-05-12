A Lake Havasu City man has pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors after he allegedly downloaded child pornography in a case that began last year.
Daniel P. Weidner, 36, was arraigned in November on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after police allegedly learned that images depicting child pornography were downloaded at Weidner’s home address. According to the police report, the images were found on multiple electronic devices at Weidner’s home, where he was taken into custody. On Monday, Weidner entered a guilty plea to one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a child younger than 15, and one count of sexual exploitation of a child younger than 15.
The sentence proposed by prosecutors was not immediately available in Mohave Superior Court records as of Wednesday. Under Arizona Revised Statute 13-705, section D, Weidner could be sentenced to a minimum of 10 years in prison on the count of sexual exploitation alone.
Weidner was as a maintenance worker at Calvary Christian Academy in Havasu, and was known to children who attended the church’s daycare facility. According to police, Weidner was accused only of downloading images of child pornography, and there was no indication he created such content himself. In an interview last year, Church officials said Weidner worked around children in the facility, but was never alone or unsupervised while near them.
As of Wednesday morning, Weidner remained free from custody on $25,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing on July 1.
