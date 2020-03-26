A Lake Havasu City man accused of attempting to introduce 43 doses of LSD into the city’s jail has pleaded guilty to felony charges of possessing dangerous drugs for sale.
Corey M. Schmidt, 19, was arrested in January on charges of domestic violence. When Schmidt was admitted to the jail, police say 43 “squares” of LSD were concealed on his body. According to police, officers conducted a follow-up investigation in reference to the drugs before contacting Schmidt at his home later that month.
Officers arrived at a Star Drive residence to take Schmidt into custody on Jan. 22. According to police, Schmidt attempted to resist officers’ attempts to arrest him before he was forcefully removed from the home. Schmidt was escorted to a waiting police cruiser and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on charges of resisting arrest, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and promoting prison contraband.
Under the plea agreement offered by prosecutors, and signed Monday by Schmidt, the charges of resisting arrest and promoting prison contraband will be dismissed. Schmidt has pleaded guilty to charges of possession of dangerous drugs for sale, for which he could be sentenced to supervised probation or prison, at the court’s discretion. If sentenced to prison, the range of sentencing faced by Schmidt would be three to 12.5 years.
He is scheduled to appear for a judgement and sentencing hearing April 22 in Mohave Superior Court.
