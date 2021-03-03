A Lake Havasu City man has pleaded not guilty to charges of sexual conduct with a minor after his arraignment last month. Now he is scheduled to appear in Mohave County Superior Court for a pre-trial conference in the case.
According to court records, 28-year-old Edward J. Decker will be represented by the law firm of Whitney, Whitney, Balbridge and Atkinson. Attorney Jacob Balbridge last month issued a general denial of the charges on Decker’s behalf.
The Lake Havasu City Police Department’s investigation into Decker’s case began in August 2019, when detectives received reports of multiple incidents involving Decker and a victim of 12 years or younger. Mohave County prosecutors filed formal charges against Decker in January 2020, and police say a warrant was issued for Decker’s arrest when he failed to appear in Mohave Superior Court for arraignment in the case last year.
According to an indictment filed in Mohave Superior Court last month, Decker is accused of touching the victim on at least two occasions beneath her clothing.
Decker was arrested Feb. 23, and remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $75,000 bond as of Monday evening. His next scheduled appearance in Mohave Superior Court is scheduled to take place March 15 at a pre-trial conference.
An incident report relating to Decker’s charges has not been released by the Lake Havasu City Police Department as of Monday.
