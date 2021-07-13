Lake Havasu City resident Terry L. Fichtelman, 62, pleaded not guilty last week to charges of sexual conduct with a minor under 15 and sexual molestation of a minor. Fichtelman is accused of fathering a child by the 14-year-old victim – which police say was confirmed last month with a paternity test.
Fichtelman appeared in court for arraignment in his case on July 8, where Kingman-based attorney Kyle Olden issued the plea on Fichtelman’s behalf.
According to Mohave County law enforcement, the alleged sexual conduct took place between October 2017 and January 2018, when Fichtelman and the victim both resided within the same housing lot on the 4000 block of East Blue Canyon Road.
Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies took Fichtelman into custody on June 22. Under questioning, Fichtelman allegedly denied the accusations even after detectives confronted him with the results of the paternity test.
Fichtelman is next scheduled to appear before Mohave Superior Court Judge Doug Camacho on Aug. 19 for a pre-trial conference in the case.
As of Tuesday, Fichtelman remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.